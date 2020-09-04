One of Nigeria’s President’s daughters, Hanan Buhari, has successfully completed the first phase of her marriage ceremony with longtime sweetheart.

The lucky man is none other than Mohammed Turad, a special adviser to Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola. The event took place today, September 4.

Their wedding was held in Aso Villa, Abuja.

Turad is said to be the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.

Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.

Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under one of the defunct Congresses of Nigeria.

As part of COVID-19 safety precautions, the ceremony was not open to all protocol and staff of the government.

Here are first photos from their Kamu, which signifies one of the pre-wedding events in Northern culture: