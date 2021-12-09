President for Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has hinted that there are other initiatives in place to push female football with respect to the first-ever maiden tournament.

According to him, the First Lady’s trophy was not only meant to honour the sitting Lady but to create other programmes that will help develop women football in Ghana.

Speaking on Joy News AM Show, he revealed that after the event on Friday, collaboration is made with UPSA to send the first batch of 20 ladies to learn football administration.

“We have come out with a pragmatic programme where in the next couple of years, we should have a lot of women coaches running these women clubs, having them as doctors, physios, and dietitians,” he disclosed.

Mr Fianoo also said beyond the cup, there is a program to start a competition for girls in schools and a lot of sponsors have already shown interest.

READ ALSO

“We are collaborating with the Minister of Education and Minister of Youth and Sports to have an exclusive for girls in schools which will delve into FIFA’s programme of boots and books,” he stated.

He pointed out that this initiative will serve as a conveyer belt to produce players for the clubs and national teams.

The Hasaacas Ladies will slug it out with Ampeem Darkoa Ladies in the First Lady’s Cup on Friday at 4:00 PM.