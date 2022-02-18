The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Thursday donated GHC50,000 to the Apiate Support Fund for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the community.

In her remark, the First Lady disclosed that she has already made an earlier donation of some relief items sent out to the victims of Apiate when the incident first occurred.

She said the incident is a huge tragedy that has troubled all Ghanaians and as a senior citizen of Ghana and a mother full of empathy for her children, is it only right that she also adds her contribution to help Apiate.

She also encouraged all Ghanaians to do what they can to help restore the livelihoods of the people of Apiate.

“We all have to do our bit to help restore their homes and their lives and as they say Kitua biaa nsua.”

The Chairperson of the Fund, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, on behalf of the committee, expressed her profound gratitude to Mrs Akufo-Addo for her gesture to the reconstruction of the Apiate community.

Madam Aryee said the first lady has proved that she is indeed a mother of the nation, adding that she knows her contribution will go beyond material things considering her soft spot for women and children.