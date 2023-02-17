The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has supported a leading Fireman and astute firefighter, David Darmoe, with over GH₵62K to undergo surgery.

The surgery was to remove a complex tumour in his forehead.

The intervention was after the firefighter stationed at the Sekondi Metro Fire Station in the Western Region sought assistance through his Regional Fire Officer, ACFO I Frederick Ohemeng.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) and his Management supported him with GHC 62,150.00 to cover the full cost of the surgery.

He successfully went through two surgeries on July 26, 2022, and December 28, 2022, respectively.

LFM Darmoe, who is doing well after the surgery, has expressed appreciation to CFO Julius A. Kuunuor and his Management Team, the National Welfare Directorate, and the Western Regional Command for coming to his aid.