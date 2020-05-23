Fire has gutted a white sprinter vehicle burning it beyond recognition at the Achimota Neoplan station on the Accra-Nsawam highway.

The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, May 23, 2020. The vehicle had passengers on board.

The cause of the fire is unknown for now.

In a video on Instagram, the burnt KIA truck, loaded with goods, was described as being en rout the Nsawam-Kumasi stretch of road.

The incident attracted a lot of witnesses who helped to put out the uncontrollable fire filled with thick smoke as police personnel stood around to ensure safety.

However, details of the driver and the mate were yet to be known.

Watch the video below: