A 33-year-old driver, who stole a mobile phone at Atwima-Mim in the Ashanti region, has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Iddrisu Yahya, who is said to have two cases pending before the same court, pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on June 17, for trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Comfort Amankwaa told the court, presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey, that the complainant is a shopkeeper at Mim, while the suspect was a driver at Nerebehi in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

She said on May 5, 2020 at about 5:pm, the suspect borrowed the phone from the complainant to make a call.

The prosecution said he however bolted with the phone until May 08, when he was arrested from his hideout at Nerebehi by the Nkawie Police.

Chief Inspector Amankwaa said during interrogation the suspect admitted the offence, he was charged and brought before the court.