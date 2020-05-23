The confirmation of 131 new COVID-19 cases in Ghana has pushed the country’s case count to 6,617 as at Saturday, May 23, 2020, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has reported.

The latest update has seen the Ashanti Region record 1,010 cases as 27 more people recover, bringing the recovery tally to 1,978 with 31 deaths.

Out of the 131 cases, 89 were detected through routine surveillance while 42 were as a result of the GHS’ ongoing enhanced contract tracing exercise.

The new cases were recorded in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Western, Volta and Western north regions.

The Greater Accra contributed the most number of cases-81, with specific areas such as Ga South and Korle Klottey while the Ashanti region recorded 22 new cases from areas including Obuasi and the Kumasi metro.

The Western Region recorded 13 new cases with all the cases from Prestea Huni Valley. The Central region recorded 10 new cases while the Western North and Volta regions recorded four and one new cases respectively.

