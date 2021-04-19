Fire has engulfed the administration block of the Mampong College of Technical Education in the Ashanti region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, April 19, 2021, with the cause not immediately known.

It is not clear if there was anybody inside the building at the time of the fire incident.

A video from the incident captured students and staff look on helplessly as the fire spread to other parts of the building.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have been to the scene to bring the situation under control.

Watch the video below: