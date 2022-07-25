Residents at Bugnateng, a suburb of Tempane in the Upper East Region, are counting their losses after fire swept through a 16-bedroom house.

The frustrated tenants say the incident occurred at about 4:30 pm on Sunday.

The landlord, Azong Philip, told Adom News’ Halidas Dasmani that he was away from home when he had a distress call about the incident.

Upon arrival, he called the Fire Service only to be told the tender has no fuel.

He, therefore, had to send money for the fuel but they still came late while the fire destroyed all property with nothing to salvage.

The cause of the fire, however, is not known.

One of the tenants, Solomon Alhassan, claimed the landlord sent GHS500 for the fuel and they are in pain because they still lost their belongings.

The Tempane District Chief Executive, Issaka Anabida, has since visited the scene and expressed worry about the situation.

He has appealed to the general public to come to the aid of the victims, especially accommodating them in their homes.