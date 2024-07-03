The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Abena Osei Asare, has informed Parliament that an amount of GH₵339 million has been released for the National Cathedral project.

According to her, the amount was committed by the ministry to ensure that the National Cathedral project had the necessary funding.

Addressing Parliament on July 3, she said “From the onset the Ministry of Finance mentioned that our contribution to the National Cathedral would be the land and some seed money and this was in the previous year’s budget.”

Although the project has stalled for months and still at the foundation level, she assured that there has been value-for-money per an audit of the project so far.

“Value-for-money audit was done on the project in 2021.

“Statutory audit of the National Cathedral of Ghana’s accounts by Deloitte Ghana was started began in July 2023 and is ongoing.”

“The auditors have concluded the audit for the 18 months accounts ended December 31, 2020. Preparations are in place for the auditors to complete the remaining accounts for the years ending December 31, 2021, 2022, and 2023.”

Madam Asare emphasized that records exist showing how much has been paid for the project, asserting that the process is transparent.