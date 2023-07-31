Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government and Supplementary Estimates for the 2023 Financial Year to Parliament today, July 31.

The Mid-Year Fiscal Policy is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

It is a review of the government’s 2023 Economic Policy and Financial Statement delivered to Parliament by the Minister of Finance on November 24, 2022.

The review will outline how the government’s plans to stick to recommendations laid out by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure continued payments from its agreed support package.

In May, Ghana received its first payment from the IMF of about $600m. A second payment is due in November.

SEE ALSO