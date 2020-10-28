Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has requested GHS27.4 billion for the running of the country for the first three months in 2021.

Mr Ofor-Atta made the request when he appeared before Parliament on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, to present the budget for the first quarter of 2021.

“I request for the withdrawal of the sum of GHS27,434,180,520.00 from the Consolidated Fund,” he said.

He explained the amount will help to successfully carry out the business of the government within the specified time frame.

“This is for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the government in respect of the period expiring three months from the beginning of the financial year or on the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect of the 2021 financial year,” he added.