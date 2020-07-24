Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has presented the government’s 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review as required by the Public Financial Management Act.

He made the presentation on Thursday, July 23, 2020, on the Floor of Parliament.

Read full text:



INTRODUCTION

Right Honourable Speaker, Honourable Members of Parliament, on the authority of His

Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, I beg to move that Honourable

Members of this august House approve the Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement

and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana and Supplementary Estimates for

the 2020 Financial Year, which I present today, 23rd July 2020. Mr Speaker, I am

performing this function in accordance with Article 179 (8) of the 1992 Constitution,

Standing Order 143 of this august House, as well as Section 28 of the Public Financial

Management Act, 2016 (Act 921). Mr Speaker, this statement is an abridged version of the Mid-Year Review of the

Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana and Supplementary

Estimate for the 2020 Financial Year. I would like to request the Hansard to capture the entire

Mid-Year Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana

and Supplementary Estimate for the 2020 Financial Year. Mr. Speaker, I want to take this opportunity to thank God for the privilege and extend

my appreciation to His Excellency the President for the opportunity to lead this important

assignment of managing the economy and public finances of this country. I am grateful to

God for His Grace, Mercy and Goodness towards us. Indeed, when we look back at where we

were and where we are now – we cannot help but be grateful. Mr Speaker, my prayer every

morning from Exodus 13 is to ask “the Lord if you are pleased with me, teach me your ways…

and remember that this nation is your people and may your presence go with us. Mr Speaker, when we took over the management of this economy in January 2017,

things were dire. We were recording the lowest growth rate in history in most of our critical sectors. Expenditures in sectors like Education, Agriculture and Health that addressed the basic human needs of our people were low. This had resulted in low productivity, deteriorating standards of living and general despondency. There was a general lack of opportunities for social advancement for our fellow Ghanaians. Our governance institutions had also been deprived of the needed resources to play their critical roles. Mr Speaker, through well thought out economic and social policies underpinned by

our belief in the ingenuity of our people and improving the well-being and livelihoods of

Ghanaians, we set out to:

• Restore macro-economic stability for growth and sustainable jobs;

• Promote economic freedom by ensuring social mobility and social justice

• Invest in human capital to improve the lives of Ghanaians;

• Strengthen the PFM system to protect the public purse; and

• Enhance governance institutions by providing more and adequate resources. Mr Speaker, from 2017 to date, through the diligent implementation of this Plan, we

managed to completely change the story. Mr Speaker, not only should we acknowledge

what God has done by turning this country around but we should celebrate his continuous

favour on this land. Mr Speaker, the running theme undergirding all our policies and expenditure plans has

been a commitment to invest and improve the lives of Ghanaians to access better

opportunities. This principle has underpinned all our programmes. Therefore, in implementing the over fifteen flagship programmes that the President promised, we set out to bring hope, restore confidence in the state and demonstrate care for the people of Ghana. We sought to restore the self-esteem and dignity of Ghanaians and reduce the grinding poverty that was becoming commonplace. We, therefore, set out to invest significant resources in the lives of the Ghanaian people by increasing expenditures in education, agriculture, industry and all of our human capital. Mr Speaker, in acknowledging that education is the primary driver for upward social

and economic mobility, we rolled out a raft of policy measures to improve the opportunities

of our people. We invested GH¢3.2 billion to implement Free SHS, resulting in over 1.2

million teenagers being in secondary school now, looking forward to better opportunities in

life. For their parents and families, this has translated into GH¢2.2 billion in savings. That is money that the State has put back into the pockets of Ghanaians all across the country. We have also invested in excess of GH¢1.6 billion in 100,000 jobless but educated

young adults who had been ignored by the State and were in despair. Through the new

NABCO initiative, they have been engaged in various state and private institutions, with some of them securing permanent jobs in the process. That is money in the pockets of our youth.

Mr Speaker, from the onset, this Government had determined that Ghana would be

self-sufficient in food production through our Planting for Food and Jobs programme and would add value to what we produce, as well as, create jobs along the value chain under the 1D1F programme, which has currently over 70 factories in production, with many more under various stages of construction. So far, we have invested over GH¢1.85 billion in our Agriculture sector, resulting in agricultural growth which averaged about 2.0 per cent between 2014 and 2016 to an average of 5.2 over the past 3 years. That is putting food in abundance on the table of Ghanaians, reducing the cost of living and putting money in the pocket of over 1.2 million farmers nationwide. We have relegated ‘dumsor’ to the past. It is clear to our fellow Ghanaians by now

that we have enjoyed three and half years of reliable and cheaper power. We have spent in excess of GH¢4.7 billion on capacity payments, not only to ensure that we keep the lights on but also pay for power we do not use under very questionable contractual obligations we inherited. Mr Speaker, to modernise the economy and improve its global competitiveness, we

embarked on a transformative agenda to digitise the economy. We implemented the Digital Addressing System and the National ID programmes to ensure that each Ghanaian and their dwellings as well as business locations will be uniquely identified. All these efforts are being made to formalize the economy, improve the way services are delivered to our people and increase productivity. That is digitising the lives of Ghanaians. Now, more than ever, the possibilities of the digital economy have been brought to the fore. Mr Speaker, to protect the public purse and advance good economic governance, we

set out to fully implement the provisions of the PFM Act 2016 (Act 921), including passage of the PFM Regulations 2019, L.I. 2378 to further strengthen cash management, budget execution and budget monitoring. Consequently we have for the first time in the history of our budget management,

consistently published Budget Implementation reports, Medium Term Debt Strategies,

Issuance calendars as well as Annual Debt reports. Mr Speaker, never in the history of our Public Financial Management have we seen

this degree of openness, transparency and accountability in the management of our public finances. This has enabled citizens to hold this Government more accountable than any other in our history.

Mr Speaker, while accomplishing all these, we also set out to complete the outstanding

policy measures under the derailed IMF programme which we inherited. This culminated in our exit from the IMF Extended Credit Facility in March 2019, much to the surprise of our friends on the aisle. Mr Speaker, the previous government had the penchant of awarding contracts by

heart even when they had no idea as to how to pay for them. So to protect the public purse, my Ministry initiated and requested the Auditor-General to audit and validate the over GH¢11 billion outstanding claims which had been approved and left by the previous government to be paid. The Auditor-General validated GH¢6 billion of the GH¢11 billion claims. We await the subsequent surcharging of all those complicit in the submission of the disallowed claims from the Auditor General’s Department. Mr. Speaker, I am happy to inform this Honourable House that we have paid almost

GH¢5 billion of the unpaid bills which we inherited and are managing the public purse in a much more responsible manner now. Mr. Speaker, this Government under President Akufo-Addo, with these actions, has

amply demonstrated its commitment to prudent financial management, investing broadly and inclusively in the nation’s development, ensuring value for money and being held accountable for our actions. Mr Speaker, we have also put in place key structural measures to sustain our path

towards fiscal consolidation, growth and ensure irreversibility. These include the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2018 (Act 982), forging Social Partnerships with Organised Labour and Employers to enhance the quality of dialogue and implementation. We have also established and operationalized the Fiscal and Financial Stability Councils to enhance the monitoring of the government’s fiscal and financial policies. Mr Speaker, furthermore, we have initiated a collaboration with Faith-Based

Organisations to promote the material, moral and spiritual growth of our country. This is in recognition of the important role that Faith-Based Organization have played and continue to play in the peace, security and development of our country. Right Honourable Speaker, when I presented the President’s 2020 budget, all the

indicators of the economic performance pointed towards the path of sustained consolidation and robust broad-based growth. The evidence of our superior economic management was clear for all to see. Honourable Members of this Parliament approved for Government to spend Ninety-Eight Billion, Thirty-Six Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Fifty-Eight Ghana Cedis (GH¢98,036,692,358) in the 2020 fiscal year to further the agenda for consolidating the gains to spur growth, jobs and prosperity for all. Mr Speaker, a lot has happened since then. While executing the transformative

interventions to improve lives, and encouraged by the resounding endorsement of 2020

Eurobond issuance in February, which was oversubscribed by 350%, the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) struck swiftly and unexpectedly. In a matter of weeks, which began as a distant outbreak in another part of the world, completely overturned our sense of normalcy. The world, for a period, stood still; with the virus uncontrollably disrupting all aspects of our lives.

The pandemic spread with alarming speed infecting millions of people around the world and bringing global economic activities to a virtual halt. Its impact has been devastating on the people, business and the economy of the world with 2.2 billion jobs (68 per cent of the global workforce under threat). Mr Speaker, the COVID-19 pandemic is far more than a health crisis. Ghana has not

been spared the painful economic and social impact that COVID-19 has visited on peoples in nations, big and small, all over the world. The restrictions on movements have disrupted households and businesses with consequent job losses and reduced incomes in Ghana. The hotel and hospitality industry, trade and industry, agriculture, health, creative arts and media, transportation, manufacturing, education, our Faith-Based Organizations, financial services and young entrepreneurs have all been severely affected. Mr Speaker, a month into the COVID-19 pandemic in April, IMF revised its projections

to indicate that 170 countries, that is 87% of world economies, would see per capita income shrink in 2020. The latest forecast from the Fund in June predicts a decline of almost 5% in 2020 for the world economy. Mr. Speaker, world trade is also expected to contract by 11.9 per cent, primarily, due

to the sudden imposition of tight restrictions on movement. This has led to disruptions in the global supply chain, widespread supply shortages and its attendant increase in prices and reduction in domestic revenues. Sub-Saharan Africa is now projected to contract by 3.2 per cent, 1.6 percentage points worse than the April forecast. Mr Speaker, this virus has laid bare our vulnerabilities as a world, as nations, as

households and as individuals. As at yesterday, Wednesday 22nd July, 2020, Six hundred and twenty-two thousand, seven hundred and twenty fine (622,725) persons had sadly succumbed to this virus and fifteen million, two hundred and forty thousand, two hundred and ninety-one (15,240,291) had been infected across the world. Mr Speaker, even before we fully grasped the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, our

immediate concerns were on protecting lives and preserving the livelihoods of our people. The President moved swiftly with a US$100 million preparedness plan which was prescient and laid the foundation to implement measures to save lives and safeguard economic activities by improving citizens’ access to essential public services and helping businesses weather the downturn. Mr Speaker, thus far, the health consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana

has not been as devastating as in other countries. Sadly, as at yesterday 22nd July, 2020, one hundred and fifty-three (153) Ghanaians have succumbed to the virus. We have since March, recorded 29,672 cases, with 26,090 recoveries, which puts the number of active cases at 3,429 This has been largely due to the fact that Government has shown leadership of conviction that has been decisive, swift, innovative and compassionate in the management of the crisis, and also because our health professionals, nationwide, have been heroic in handling the pandemic. Mr Speaker, the pandemic has also brought to the fore the structural gaps in our health delivery system. That is why, with urgency, we have already begun to mount an

effective, coordinated and sustainable, long-term response to the health needs of the people. Under the “Agenda 111” (previously Agenda 88) initiative of His Excellency the President, we will design, build, equip and staff new hospitals in every district without one, and a new regional hospital in every region with none. This demonstrates Government’s commitment to protecting the lives of Ghanaians. The President has declared that all the district hospitals will be designed and built by Ghanaian built companies and will lay the foundation for the launch of a nation-wide housing programme, God willing, in his second term. Mr Speaker, we must not and will not be daunted by this extraordinary crisis. The government will continue to do what it has to do – to protect lives and support livelihoods through compassionate, competent and courageous leadership. We have accepted that this pandemic and its effects are unparalleled in the annals of our country, and indeed globally. We have accepted that until a vaccine is found, we have no choice but to re-arrange our lifestyle in order to protect lives and promote livelihoods. It requires the marshalling of unprecedented resources to contend with the pandemic and its effects on Ghanaians.

Mr Speaker, the predicted long-lasting effect of this pandemic, amidst systemic shifts

and uncertainties, suggest 2020 and beyond will be very challenging. Ghana will, therefore, need continuity of courageous, compassionate and competent Government with a well-crafted programme to protect the lives of Ghanaians, safeguard jobs and support businesses to sustain operations during this period and especially in the four years ahead. This can only be possible with competent managers of the economy at the helm. Mr Speaker, we have proven over and over again that we are better managers of the

Ghanaian economy. Together, we took Ghana out of HIPC and placed it amongst Lower Middle-Income Countries within a decade. Together, we recovered and revitalised a critically weakened economy, and today we can now attract renowned global automobile companies in just 3 years of returning into office. Together once again, we will optimise the opportunities presented by this pandemic and build a sustainable future for Ghanaians. In the now-famous words of President Akufo-Addo – “we know how to bring the economy back to life.” Therefore, this 2020 Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review and Supplementary Estimates is the

first of our economic plans to reposition Ghana and Ghanaians to deal with the challenges posed by the pandemic and seize the opportunities it brings. Our response to this pandemic

prioritises the protection of our lives and livelihoods, sustains our business operations and sharpens our focus on Ghana’s future Beyond Aid. Mr Speaker, I am presenting updates and progress in implementing the 2020 Budget

and highlighting the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I will also outline today; the resolute steps being taken to get our economy back on track. In his May address to the

nation, the President charged the Ministry of Finance to design Ghana’s recovery programme. Mr Speaker, we wish to take this opportunity to announce to the people of Ghana that

their President and his team have done a lot of thinking since March. We have brainstormed over the crisis with the view of using the challenges it presents rather as an opportunity to transform Ghana and for all Ghanaians. I am happy to announce that in the coming weeks the President will launch a Gh¢100 billion development programme. An ambitious and unprecedented three and half years programme called: Ghana CARES, “Obaatan Pa” which will anchor the comprehensive transformation of our society. Mr Speaker, I will also request supplementary funding to support our priorities of

saving lives and livelihoods, supporting businesses to ensure that the health of Ghanaians and

their jobs are secure in these challenging times.

Mr Speaker, I now proceed to give details of updated performance for 2019,

developments for the first half-year of 2020, and will conclude with the outlook for the rest of

the year and present the supplementary estimates.



OVERVIEW OF RECENT MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS Mr Speaker, the global economy has, in the past century, experienced some negative

shocks which were deemed unprecedented at the time of their occurrence. Indeed, the Great Depression of the 1930s and the more recent Global Financial Crisis of 2007/2008 adversely impacted the world economy. However, as events unfold, it is becoming increasingly evident

that the COVID-19 pandemic and its crippling economic effects have an assured place in economic history as, perhaps, the singular event that decimated the global economy in ways never imagined. It is a crisis that has tested global and national leadership like none other in the history of the world during peacetime. Mr Speaker, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have dire consequences on Africa.

According to estimates of the World Bank, economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is expected to decline from its 2019 value of 2.4% to between -2.1% and -5.1 % in 2020, making 2020 the worst year since records began in 1970 for the continent’s economic growth, (according to IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for Africa, “Covid-19: An Unprecedented Threat to Development”, April 2020).

Let us be in no doubt, Africa is facing its first recession in 25 years. A recession which threatens to exact probably the heaviest human toll in peacetime Africa. It is our responsibility, as leaders, as the people’s elected government, to work out and execute an intelligent, ambitious and all-inclusive recovery plan, than none other, that will steer this nation and her people out of the recession before us. That, Mr Speaker, is the daunting task facing us in Ghana today. Mr Speaker, the pandemic has also affected Africa’s long term structural response to

its economic woes; creating the largest trade block at 1.2 billion people for a US$3.2 trillion economy. The operations of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was scheduled to launch on 1st July 2020, right here in Accra. It has now been postponed until January 2021. Update of Macro-Economic Developments in 2019 Mr Speaker, at the time of presenting the 2020 Budget to this august House in

November last year, the projected end-year economic performance of 2019 was based on available data for the first three quarters. Given that we now have the full complement of data; I will now provide an update of the performance of the economy in 2019 to the House:



• Overall real GDP growth rate was 6.5 per cent as against a target of 7.0 per cent,

reflecting an improvement on the 6.3 per cent in 2018;

• Non-oil real GDP growth rate was 5.8 per cent as against a projection of 5.9 per cent;

• End-period December inflation remained 7.9 per cent with the target being 8.0

per cent;

• Overall Budget Balance, which was projected to end in a deficit equivalent to 4.5

per cent of GDP reached 4.8 per cent;

• Primary balance reached 0.8 per cent as against a projected surplus equivalent to 1.1

per cent of GDP; and

• Accumulated Gross International Reserves exceeded the projected 3.5 months of cover for imports of goods and services to reach 4 months. GDP Growth Mr Speaker, provisional data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in April

2020 show that overall real GDP growth for 2019 was 6.5 per cent, compared with 6.3 per cent in 2018. This confirms that the economy has continued with its robust performance since 2017, when real GDP grew sharply by 8.1 per cent, up from 3.4 per cent in 2016. Non-oil real GDP growth in 2019 was 5.8 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in 2018. Key drivers of this performance include the Information Communication Technology (ICT), which recorded the highest subsector growth rate of 46.5 per cent, followed by Real Estate with a growth rate of 19.9 per cent.

Inflation Mr Speaker, headline inflation ended the year at 7.9 per cent in December 2019, down

from 9.4 per cent in December 2018. In August 2019, the Ghana Statistical Service completed the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index using updated information from the Ghana Living Standards Survey of 2017. Headline inflation, following the rebasing, was estimated at 7.8 per cent for August 2019, moving inflation well within the lower band of the medium-term

inflation target band of 8±2 per cent. Inflation subsequently increased to 8.2 per cent in November due to upward adjustment in some administrative prices but eased down to 7.9 per cent at end-December 2019 supported by lower food prices.



Monetary Aggregates and Credit Mr Speaker, broad money supply (M2+) recorded an annual growth of 21.7 per cent

in December 2019 compared with 15.4 per cent in 2018, reflecting the return of confidence following the banking sector clean-up exercise. The private sector accounted for 85.1 per cent of the total outstanding credit of GH¢52,276.8 million in 2019, representing a growth of 18.3 per cent compared to 10.6 per cent in 2018. In real terms, credit to the private sector grew by 9.7 per cent compared to 1.1 per cent in 2018. Credit distribution was broad-based, with almost all the key economic sectors recording higher growth in 2019 relative to 2018. The main beneficiaries were Services (24.1%), Commerce and Finance (20.9%), and Manufacturing (10.9%).

Interest rates Mr Speaker, the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) came down by 100 basis points in 2019

as inflation declined and inflation expectations eased. As a result, the average lending rates

declined marginally to 23.6 per cent in December 2019, from 23.9 per cent in December 2018.

The 91-day Treasury bill rate, however, inched up marginally to 14.7 per cent in December 2019, from 14.6 per cent in 2018. Interest rates on the 182-day instrument also moved up to 15.2 per cent, from 15.0 per cent over the same period. Rates on the secondary bond market also remained broadly stable.

Balance of Payments Mr Speaker, external sector performance remained relatively strong in 2019,

supported by a larger trade surplus, a modest current account deficit, and improvements in the capital and financial account net inflows, mainly due to the Eurobond issuance and an increase in FDI. The current account deficit narrowed further to US$1.86 billion (2.8% of GDP) in 2019 from US$2.04 billion (3.1% of GDP) in 2018, supported by improvements in the trade surplus from US$1.81 billion (2.8 per cent of GDP) in 2018 to US$2.26 billion (3.4 per cent of GDP) at the end of December 2019. These developments resulted in an overall Balance of Payments (BOP) surplus of US$1.34 billion in 2019 compared to a deficit of US$0.67 billion in 2018.

International Reserves Mr Speaker, following the developments in the external sector, the gross international

reserves climbed by 20 per cent to US$8.4 billion at the end of December 2019 from a stock position of US$7.0 billion at the end of December 2018. This was equivalent to 4.0 months of import cover recorded at the end of December 2019 compared to 3.6 months of imports cover as at December 2018.

Exchange Rate Mr Speaker, in the year to December 2019, the Ghana cedi cumulatively depreciated

by 12.9 per cent against the US dollar, compared with 8.4 per cent depreciation in 2018. Against the British pound and Euro, the Ghana cedi cumulatively depreciated by 15.7 per cent and 11.2 per cent respectively, compared with 3.3 per cent and 3.9 per cent period in 2018.

Fiscal Developments Mr Speaker, Government’s fiscal operations in 2019 were broadly in line with

expectations. The fiscal deficit, excluding financial sector bailout costs, amounted to 4.8

per cent of GDP in 2019, a 0.9 percentage point above the recorded deficit of 3.9 per cent of GDP in 2018. The corresponding primary balance for the period was 0.8 per cent, against a programmed revised target of 1.1 per cent, reflecting three consecutive years of recording primary surplus.

Revenue Performance Mr Speaker, Total Revenue and Grants for the period amounted to GH¢53,380 million,

equivalent to 15.3 per cent of GDP, against the annual programme target of GH¢58,897 million or 17 per cent of GDP. The 2019 performance also represents a 12.1 per cent year-on-year growth. The shortfall in Total Revenue and Grants emanated from both Non-Oil Tax and NonTax revenues.

Expenditure Performance Mr Speaker, on the expenditure front, Total Expenditure (including arrears clearance)

for the period was broadly contained within the budget and amounted to GH¢70,271 million or 20.1 per cent of GDP, against a target of GH¢74,611.7 million or 21.6 per cent of GDP.

Expenditures generally were 5.8 per cent lower than the budgetary appropriation for the year.

Overall Budget Balance and Financing Mr Speaker, given the developments in revenue and expenditure, the Overall Budget

Balance registered a deficit of GH¢16,892 million, or 4.8 per cent of GDP, which was financed from both domestic and external sources. The total domestic financing amounted to GH¢11,851 million, equivalent to 3.4 per cent of GDP, and constituted 70.2 per cent of the total financing. Foreign financing amounted to GH¢5,041 million equivalent to 1.4 per cent of GDP, against a target of GH¢8,238 million or 2.4 per cent of GDP.

Public Debt Developments Mr Speaker, our public debt management programme for the 2019 financial year was

successfully executed despite challenges from the global and the domestic economy. As at end- December 2019, the total gross public stock stood at GHȼ217,990.7 million (US$39,344.2million). Of this amount, external debt amounted to GHȼ112,509.4 million or US$20,306.4 million while domestic debt amounted to GHȼ105,481.2 million or US$19,037.9 million. The debt-to-GDP ratio as at December 2019 was 62.4 per cent, up from 57.6 per cent at end December 2018, (reflecting the impact of the financial sector bailout cost and the energy sector payments). Mr Speaker, 2019 was a good year, inflation at 7.9 per cent, growth at 6.5 per cent,

the deficit of 4.8 per cent, a positive primary balance, and an improved reserve cover.

Macroeconomic Performance from Jan – June 2020 I now report on the macroeconomic performance for the first half of 2020. Mr. Speaker,

the following macroeconomic targets were set for 2020:

• Overall real GDP growth rate of 6.8 per cent;

• Non-Oil Real GDP growth rate of 6.7 per cent;

• End-period Inflation rate of 8.0 per cent;

• Overall fiscal deficit of 4.7 per cent of GDP;

• Primary surplus of 0.7 per cent of GDP; and

• Gross international reserves to cover at least 3.5 months of imports of goods and

services.

Growth Mr Speaker, provisional estimates released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS)

shows that overall real GDP growth was 4.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 6.7 per cent over the same period in 2019. Growth in the non-oil sector was 4.9 per cent compared to 6.0 per cent in the corresponding period of 2019.

The Agriculture Sector recorded a growth of 2.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020

compared to 2.2 per cent during the same period in 2019. Industry Sector recorded a growth of 1.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 8.4 per cent during the same period in Growth in the Services Sector was strong at 9.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 7.2 per cent recorded during the same period in 2019.

Inflation Mr Speaker, headline inflation remained flat at 7.8 per cent from January until March Inflation, however, rose to 10.6 per cent in April and further to 11.3 per cent in May,

reflecting the panic-buying that preceded the market fumigation exercises across the country and the partial lockdown in the two largest cities, Accra and Kumasi. Inflation has declined marginally to 11.2 per cent in June as pressure on food prices begin to decline due to the easing the restriction.

Monetary Aggregates Mr Speaker, from the beginning of the year to May 2020, growth in broad money

supply (M2+) has slowed down, increasing by 6.0 per cent, compared with a 7.0 per cent increase over the corresponding period in 2019. Credit advanced by banks to the public and private institutions also decreased for the first five months of the year, as demand and supply for loans have dropped due mainly to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in aggregate demand.

Interest rates