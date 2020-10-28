Nigerian singer, Burna Boy’s performance at the 15th annual BET Hip Hop Awards has got people talking.

The Nigerian artiste performed his single ‘Monster You Made’ with English singer Chris Martin and it talked about putting an end to police brutality.

The first scene of the video showed a crowd protesting with people holding placards in their hands.

Burna Boy sang along with a full band while Martin sang his parts remotely. The singer’s band was spotted wearing shirts that read #StopPoliceBrutality.

The video also featured the voice of Ghanaian author Ama Ata Aidoo and as she spoke, Burna Boy and his dancers stood with their fists in the air as they call for an end to police brutality.

The performance was followed by a list of innocent Nigerians killed by SARS. Watch the performance below:

Burna Boy dedicating his #HipHopAwards set to "all innocent Nigerians killed by SARS" #EndSARS 🙏 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) October 28, 2020