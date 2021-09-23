A final year student of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School (SHS ) at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region has died after falling on his chest.

The incident reportedly occurred while he was attempting to escape from a prep master, who was on routine monitoring.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Edward Duut.

Mr Duut is said to have scaled a wall together with other students who were also running but did not land well on the ground and sustained injuries in the process.

The deceased Edward Duut

He was rushed to the Kumawu Polyclinic but passed on.

The Kumawu District Police Commander, DSP Opoku Agyemang Prempeh, who confirmed the incident said an investigation was underway but no arrest has been made so far.