Reactions have stirred online over the building of a robotic dog by three Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko final year students.

The students identified as Aiyegbeni John, Adeyi Stephen, and Loiki Charles, reportedly built the prototype for their final year project.

According to the graduating students of the Physics and Electronics Departments, they came together to share ideas on how best they can be innovative and challenge the status quo for their final presentation.

They also revealed that the dog can move with the control of a remote pad.

The students disclosed they are looking forward to improving their craft to a stage where the dog will be able to take and understand commands without the remote.

Hailing the invention of the brilliant students as impressive, a Facebook user Ọládòkun Bólú Samuel Bigboluet shared their photos along with some snaps capturing the dog in its semi-finished state.