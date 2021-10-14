Grammy award-winning singer, Burna Boy, is of the view that hypocrisy is the major reason why marijuana has not been legalised in Nigeria and other African countries.

Burna Boy, during a conversation with Home Grown Radio in Los Angeles, opined that everyone smokes weed in Nigeria but do not want to be seen with it.

He elaborated that the zero-tolerance for hard drugs agenda in Nigeria is just petty talk as everyone wishes it would be formalised, but many are scared to either lead or back the agenda publicly.

“It’s not a zero tolerance. It’s like everybody does it, but no one wants to be the one that is seen with it. It’s just kind of hypocritical out there. Everybody smokes weed,” he said.



The African Giant, as he is otherwise known, added that misconception around the Class A drug is another reason why it has not been legalised.

“It’s like some dumb sh*t bro. You know those old sh*t when they talk about it frying your brains. They try to make it seem like if you smoke it, you will go mad. Right now, everybody is relaxed, everybody does it, and everybody knows that. It’s just a topic no one wants to talk about. No one wants to talk about it; everybody is cool. Nobody wants to make it a thing,” he said.

Asked if people get arrested for possession of marijuana in Nigeria, the 30-year-old singer said it depends on who you are.

He said: “If you can please the person that is stopping you at a time, maybe you can get a pass.”