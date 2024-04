The median of roads should ideally be a green space, landscaped with flowers, trees and beautiful plants. But that is not the case on the Madina highway.

Looking dry and dusty, these medians are now been used as transit spots by waste collectors.

On Filth Exhibition, Hannah Odame tells the story of what she saw when she drove on that stretch.

Watch video below

Missing manhood: Multimedia staff nearly lynched [Watch]