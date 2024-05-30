Residents of Adabraka Sahara are asking authorities to construct gutters to address their severe sanitation issues.

They claim the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has neglected their area, possibly due to its strong support for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Joe, one of the residents who spoke to Joy News at Adabraka Sahara lamented that the government had constructed gutters for the two communities sandwiching their area, yet has intentionally neglected them.

He claims this is because the area is not an NPP stronghold.

“Those they have fixed are in hidden places yet this open one has been neglected. They don’t care because we didn’t vote for them. But we have schools here and children walk here every day.

“Government, come and construct the gutter for us,” he pleaded, adding, “I will not beg the government because they don’t beg me to vote for them.”

Joe stated, “They should fix it if they want otherwise they can leave it like that.”

Watch the report below:

ALSO READ: