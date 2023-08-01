The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, says avoiding fixture clashes with some of the ‘best’ leagues in the world could be an option for fans to show interest in the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, fans do not watch the Premier League or go to the stadia due to the fact that the games are sometimes scheduled at the same time as some of the European matches.

Unlike in the past, Ghana’s top flight has had very little attention in the last few years leading to the Multimedia Group’s ‘#FillGPLCentres’ campaign.

Speaking at an event on Monday, July 31, to address the concerns leading to the dwindling interest in Ghana’s football and how to rediscover attention, he made a suggestion to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“To the Ghana Football Association, organisers of the league, strive for a fair and attractive competition that fans can be proud of,” he said.

“We must be conscious of the global competition from top leagues like the English Premier League and avoid fixture clashes. Taking into account our climate and work schedules, we should aim for match times that are convenient and enjoyable for football enthusiasts.”

He also added that his ministry will do everything necessary to help grow the game in Ghana with the provision of infrastructure.

“As a Ministry, our responsibility lies in championing the development of sports infrastructure and the implementation of policies. I am pleased to announce that we are nearing the completion of the University of Ghana Stadium, which will serve as another venue for our GPL matches.”

The new Ghana Premier League season is set to begin in September with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announcing the fixtures on Monday, July 31.