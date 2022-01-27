A 25-year-old man, Akwasi Peter, has been hospitalised after a fetish Priest allegedly shot his testicle at Dwenewoho in the Ashanti Region on Monday.

According to the victim, he confronted the 39-year-old fetish Priest whose name was only given as Komfo Rasta in his house after seeing him with his wife.

Peter said he suspected that the fetish priest was having an affair with his wife.

He said the suspicion arose when he saw them together at midnight while he looked for his wife.

He said while confronting him, the fetish Priest went to his room, took a gun, and shot it into his testicles during the confrontation.

The police at Mankranso have since arrested the fetish Priest to assist in investigations.

The victim has also been admitted to the Mankranso Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved youth in the area have allegedly set ablaze the house of the fetish Priest.

The Assembly Member for the area, Emmanuel Kobi Tumfour who confirmed the incident said that he was in school when the information got to him.

According to him, this is not the first time Rasta has fired a gun in the area.

