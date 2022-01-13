A newsreader in New Zealand made history as the first-ever person to read a primetime news bulletin with a Maori face tattoo.

Orini Kaipara’s chin tattoo is called a ‘moko kauae’ and is one traditionally worn by Maori women.

The 37-year-old noted how it has been her lifelong dream to read primetime news sporting it.

“I’m not speechless, but it’s a buzz. I am proud of how far I’ve come in being able to anchor 6pm right now.

“It’s definitely a step forward, and a step-up. If there was a goal for me, it would be anchoring prime time news, and that’s happened.” Oriini told stuff.co.nz.

“It breaking new ground for us as Maori, but also for people of colour. Whether you’ve got a moko kauae or not.”

Kaipara read the news on Newshub Live until Thursday, 30 December, 2021 as she was asked to fill in for usual hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.