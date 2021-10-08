Actress and businesswoman, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, is undoubtedly a beautiful young woman.

Just like she does it always, Fella Makafui has released some stunning photos on social media.

In her new photos, the mother of one, rocked a nice brown top and long pants trouser showing some flesh and her cleavage.

She matched the hot attire with a blonde colour hair while she had her makeup to complete her look.

Captioning her photos, the actress wrote: My money bigger than my problems. No cap.

After she posted the photos, her husband was among the first people to comment about them.

Check the photos out: