Ghanaian actress and wife of rapper Medikal, Fella Makafui, has, in a video, shared the story of how she left her village in the Volta region to Accra to make ends meet.

Speaking in the video, she looked tiny in appearance and also at a point, was seen wearing a wig that looked hard.

Narrating her story, she revealed that she told her mother that she was leaving the village to “go make life in Accra.”

Her mother, she disclosed, did not try to stop her but rather encouraged her to go on with her plans.

On arrival in Accra, she said life was not easy for her at all but she managed to keep herself going.

She said one day she had the opportunity to meet a friend who introduced her to the producer of YOLO. According to her, way back in secondary school, she was part of the drama group and loved acting so much.

Therefore, being introduced to the YOLO producer was something she really desired. Fortunately, she got the chance to feature in the series, and to her surprise, that was a major breakthrough since her arrival in Accra.

She revealed that she expected to be given a ‘glamourous’ role, but her dream did not come through as she was made to act as a bread seller.

She said she still appreciated the role and decided to give her best which has made her who she is today.

