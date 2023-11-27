Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui encountered an unexpected turn of events during Black Friday sales in Kumasi as she was rushed to the hospital.

In an Instagram post addressing her fans and customers, Makafui announced the premature conclusion of the event due to unforeseen health issues.

She explained that she fell ill suddenly while attending to the crowd and needed immediate medical attention.

“I am sincerely grateful for the overwhelming support shown at the Kumasi City Mall for my Black Friday sales. Unfortunately, due to a sudden illness, I had to seek immediate medical treatment. Sadly, this unforeseen circumstance has led to the abrupt halt of our sales event. My heartfelt apologies for any inconveniences caused” expressed Fella Makafui in her post.

Accompanying her message were photos depicting her confined to a hospital bed, receiving a drip. Another photo captured her being wheeled around in the hospital.

Despite the setback, she reassured her audience of her intention to reschedule and return to Kumasi to celebrate with her loyal clients.