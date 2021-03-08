Actress Fella Makafui has marked her first wedding anniversary with AMG rapper Medikal in a lovely way.

The couple tied the knot on March 7, 2020 which saw a lot of celebrities gracing the occasion.

To mark their first wedding anniversary, Fella shared some photos on her Instagram page.

She also celebrated Medikal for being a “wonderful and amazing husband.”

“My soulmate, best friend, father, gossip partner, my business partner, my husband, thank you for choosing me to spend your life with. I Love you today, tomorrow and Forever!!” she wrote.

Below is her post on IG: