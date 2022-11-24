Residents of Pokrom, Nsaba near Aburi in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region, continue to live in fear over the invasion of armed men in the community.

According to the residents, some unknown armed men have been terrorising the community for some time now.

The armed men are said to have invaded the community unannounced amidst sporadic shooting without provocation.

The situation, according to residents, has persisted for weeks.

The community members explained that the sporadic shootings have brought fear and panic among residents and affected economic activities in the area.

The residents are, therefore, calling on the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, intervene before the unexpected happens.

Meanwhile, in a press conference, some chiefs and elders of the community condemned the happenings and commended the youth for keeping calm.