Saudi Arabia players will get Rolls Royce each for their victory against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday.

The Green Falcons came from behind to beat Messi’s Argentina for a historic World Cup win.

The Green Falcons led Group C with three points after their victory over the South Americans

In addition, Saudi Arabia set a number of records, including being the first Asian side to defeat Argentina with two goals, winning the World Cup opener, and defeating La Albiceleste for the first time.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commended Herve Renard’s staff for their expert performance. After a thrilling victory over Argentina, Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud reportedly presented each player with a Rolls Royce Phantom.

The outrageous present that Prince MbS gave to the Saudi Arabian footballers quickly became popular on Twitter. One individual who posted that Saudi Arabian players received Rolls Royce from Prince MbS was Indian businessman Suhel Seth.