The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has cautioned the general public against the consumption of AIA Wudy and Pavo sausages.

In a statement, FDA noted that the sausages made from poultry meat are contaminated as they contain listeria bacteria.

The statement added two batches with codes 1785417 and 01810919 with an expiration date of November 30, 2022, are implicated.

Italian authorities according to FDA have since recalled the sausages produced by Agricola Tre Vali.

“The attention of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has been drawn to the recall of Agricola Tre Vali sausage products, namely, AIA Wudy and Pavo brands, by the Italian authorities due to the presence of Listeria bacteria in these sausages made from poultry meat,” part of the statement read.

The statement added following the recall activities ongoing in Europe and other countries, the FDA also conducted a market surveillance activity and Pavo Frankfurt sausages with expiry dates of November 2022 were found in Ho in the Volta Region.

FDA assured the products have since been detained for safe disposal.

The authority has, therefore, directed all persons in possession of the products to immediately take them to either their Head Office or Regional Offices across the country.