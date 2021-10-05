The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned that it has not approved any injectable glutathione or injectable skin lightening agents for use in the country.

According to the FDA, the use of injectable glutathione poses significant safety risks to its users, who risk being infected with skin cancer.

However, the outfit has explained its attention has been drawn to the promotion of such products on social media, hence the public awareness.

“The Food and Drugs Authority has noted with concern and cautions the public on the unsafe use of injectable glutathione which is being promoted on social media for skin lightening and bleaching, correction of uneven skin tone and reduction of blemishes,” FDA in a statement signed by Chief Executive Officer, Delese A. A. Darko, cautioned.

The statement stressed there is no clinical evidence on the safety and effectiveness of these products and no published guidelines for correct dosing and duration of treatment.

Persons who use such products, the Authority said, can suffer from “toxic effects on the liver, kidneys and nervous system and a serious skin reaction known as Stevens-Johnson Syndrome.”

Read the full statement below: