The Ghana Football Association is delighted to announce the dates for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League football season.

The competition, which kicks off on Friday, October 29, 2021, is expected to round up on the weekend of June 17-20, 2022.

The first round of the season will end on the weekend of 11-14 February 2022 while the second round kicks off on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak will commence their title defence against Legon Cities at the Accra sports stadium before trekking to Sogakope to play WAFA on Match Day Two.

Follow the full calendar below: