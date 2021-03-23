The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has affirmed the authenticity of the herbal medicinal product from Capital 02 Limited, Living Bitters capsules.

In a press release issued Monday, the Authority confirmed that Living Bitters capsules are safe for public consumption and have not been adulterated.

“The Authority wants to assure the general public that, it will always uphold the health and safety of Ghanaians as mandated by the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851,” the release stated.

This release comes at the back of a video circulating on social media purporting that Living Bitters Capsules have been adulterated with some non-edible and potentially harmful substance.

According to the FDA, the authenticity of the drug has been verified by sampling two different batches of the product “from the manufacturing site of Capital 02 for quality analysis at the FDA’s 1SO17025 (2017) accredited laboratory.”

“Results indicated that the capsule contains varied compositions of Aloe capensis, Hydrastis Canadensis among others as per the label,” it added.

