According to new reports, Police in Zambia summoned George Bester, the father who gave his son multiple slaps for failing exam, for ”questioning” on April 20, 2020, after the video went viral online.

In the video, which recently surfaced, the angry father is seen beating the boy while scolding him for wasting his tuition fees and skipping maths and science exam.

”I told you this is a scar on your entire life, do you know the reputation this gives you? You can’t read? You are a big boy, you can’t read? Mr Bester asked rhetorically.

A woman was recording the episode while begging the father to stop beating the boy, but the man faced her and said ”how can you say I should stop beating him, you know what this means…?”

After answering the said woman, he then slapped the boy again and said:

”You can’t read, don’t talk to me again; that’s the result you bring to this house? Look at the result you brought? You idiot!”

Social media users have been reacting to the video, with some siding with the father while others say he should just support his child’s music career.

