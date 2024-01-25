A father who allegedly murdered his 3-months-old baby, his lover and a 17-year-old friend have been remanded by the Awutu Bereku District Court in the Central region.

The suspect, Bright Larvie, was arrested for allegedly beheading his own child for money rituals.

Investigations led to the arrest of his lover, Linda Asare and their 17-year-old acquaintance, Kingsley Yeboah.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Command arranged the suspects before court presided over by Justice Naomi Kuntor.

The court, considering the gravity of the charges and the ongoing investigation, decided to remand the suspects into police custody.

The 17-year-old was sent to a special facility due to his age.

They are set to reappear before the court on February 5, 2024.

Residents in Fetteh Kakraba are still grappling with the shock and horror of such a tragic event.