A farmer at Assin Akomfode in the Central Region who accidentally chopped off his scrotum while asleep says it was under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking on Adom FM’s midday news Kasiebo is Tasty, Kofi Atta said he cannot emphatically point out what he was thinking.

“I normally take a local gin and on that day, I took two shots and later asked for a cutlass from the bartender but I returned it because I felt it was not sharp enough. I went for another knife and headed to the bush and that is all I can remember,” he narrated.

He explained he had a feeling to end his life and depart from the world of living for reasons he cannot understand.

Agya Atta stressed he will accept whatever the outcome of his treatment will be and won’t be bothered if his manhood does not work again.

“It did not come off completely just a deep cut which is being treated and has been stitched but I am feeling okay now and I hope to fully recover,” he said.

However, he will forever quit drinking alcohol to avoid another tragedy in the future.