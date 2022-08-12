Farmer chops off his scrotum while asleep

A farmer at Assin Akomfode in the Central Region is in critical condition after accidentally chopping off his scrotum while asleep.

According to the farmer, Kofi Atta, while sleeping, he dreamt of cutting meat.

Unbeknownst to him, he was, in reality cutting a part of his male genital.

Speaking to Adom News’ Alfred Amoh, Kofi Atta said he woke up from sleep to find himself in a pool of blood.

The wife of the victim, Adwoa Konadu indicated that this is not the first time her husband has carried out an activity while sleeping.

According to her, Kofi Atta often walks, talks and occasionally fights while asleep.

Currently, the victim is in stable condition at St Francis Xavier hospital in Assin Fosu and has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH)

Adom News, however, reports that the victim’s relatives are unable to raise the GH₵600 fuel fee of the National Ambulance Service, thus, are yet to seek further medical care.