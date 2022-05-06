A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region has remanded Ibrahim Quattara, 27, farmer, into prison custody to reappear on Wednesday, May 11 this year for stealing plantains.



Quattara pleaded not guilty to four counts of stealing and two counts of causing damage.



Prosecuting, Police Inspector Emmanuel Asare, told the Court presided by Samuel Djanie Kotey that, the complainants and the accused person were both farmers residing at Nsesreso, a farming community near Dormaa-Ahenkro.



He said some of the complainants had in recent times detected a series of thefts of foodstuffs from their respective farms and suspected the accused whose farm was adjacent to a farm that belonged to one of them,



Mr Asare said on Tuesday, April 19, this year one of the complainants had information that the accused person had sent some foodstuffs to a local transport terminal, saying the former therefore proceeded to the place and saw the latter having a quantity of cocoyam and plantain in his possession.



“Immediately the accused person saw the complainant, he fled, leaving the foodstuffs behind, the prosecution said, adding that, the complainant reported the matter to the Nsesreso Police and the accused person was subsequently arrested.



Inspector Asare said, while in Police custody, Quattara destroyed a portion of the cell ceiling in an attempt to escape but this was foiled.