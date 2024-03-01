A 36-year-old farmer has reportedly butchered a 12-year-old boy at Amoakokrom near Sikaman in the Akrofoum district of the Ashanti region.

The suspect, Musah Ahmed is said to have attacked his nephew, Kwaku Amponsem in his sleep.

The victim’s grandfather, narrating the story to Adom News said the suspect is his eldest son.

He noted that, he went out to attend nature’s call when he heard the victim screaming.

When he rushed to the room and attempted to save the boy, his son attacked him with the machete.

The distraught man is still wondering why his son would attack his own nephew.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akrofoum, Maurice Jones Woode confirmed the incident to Adom News.

He said the suspect was arrested but complained of being indisposed.

When he was rushed to the hospital, Musah Ahmed died upon arrival

