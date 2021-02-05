A farmer by name Akwasi Nyarko has been allegedly beaten to death at Assin Nsuem in the Central region by people who are yet to be identified.

The deceased was said to have informed the wife of going to a nearby friend to withdraw money shortly after receiving a call but that was the last to be seen of him.

The deceased’s wife said she became apprehensive on realizing that he hadn’t returned even at midnight, forcing her to raise an alarm that triggered a search for him.

The search, she said, discovered the her husband’s body on a cocoa farm near their home.

A resident who was at the scene of the incidence said the position of the deceased’s body at the time it was discovered suggests he had been beaten prior to his death.

He also said a careful observation of the body suggests his neck was twisted as blood was spilling from his mouth.

Five condoms were said to have been found in the deceased’s pocket with another stuck to his back.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Abora Dunkwa Government Hospital pending police investigation.