Social media users are drooling over reigning Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene‘s latest video on social media.

In the video, the Rockstar, as he is widely known, was spotted with colleague musician, Cina Soul as they share lovely moments together.

The eye-catching video saw the duo in a cozy pose on a sofa.

They were full of smiles as they were seen ‘vibing’ as they catch a lot of fun.

The video has since sent social media users on complete ecstasy as most of them have been reacting accordingly.

However, it is not clear if the video is to hint of an upcoming project of the duo.