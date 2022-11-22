Two England fans who were touring Qatar in search of beer were given a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The two, Alex and John found themselves in a Sheikh’s home, where they were treated like kings in the company of lions and birds.

According to them, they crossed paths with Nawaf and Abdul Aziz, who claimed to be sons of a Sheikh in a bizarre twist in their hunt for alcohol.

Two Everton fans in Qatar went looking for beers and ended up in a Sheikhs palace chilling with a lion. 🤣🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/R17nDd3f0A — World Cup Updates (@wc22updates) November 21, 2022

Alex told talkSPORT: “We were just having a good time, having a mooch, getting our bearings right and the set-up’s spot on. We’ve been enjoying ourselves.”

“We were on a hunt for some beers and they said ‘We’ll sort beers’, so we jumped into the back of his Toyota Land Cruiser, ended up in a big palace. We were in the back and he showed us monkeys, his exotic birds, it was nuts.”

John added: “Last night we met one of the Sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace and he showed us, he had lions and everything.

“They’ve made us so welcome and look around you, it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Meanwhile, England’s World Cup campaign opened in thoroughly convincing fashion as they outclassed Iran, 6-2 in Doha.

Southgate’s men will face a much tougher test against the United States and Wales who shared spoils in the first game in Group B.