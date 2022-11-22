Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has described their opening World Cup group game against Ghana as the ‘most difficult’ in the competition.

Portugal and Ghana face off on Thursday November 24, 2022, in the first game of Group H at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Speaking about Portugal’s chances of winning the World Cup, the 37-year-old noted that the team must focus their attention on winning their first game against Ghana, which he described as the ‘most difficult’.

“I believe our national team has tremendous potential to win the World Cup. We will see. I believe we can. I have that hope, that belief,” he began.

“But like these competitions always teach us; we must think calmly. We must think and focus on the first group game. We must think about the Ghana game which is the most difficult one.

“We must start well, gain some confidence and we will go from there,” he said.

The kick will kick off at 16:00GMT.