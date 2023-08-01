Angus Cloud, who starred in HBO hit series Euphoria, has died, aged 25.

Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the teen drama, died on Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, said a publicist.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” said a statement from Cloud’s family.

Cloud buried his father last week, according to family, and was in a “battle with mental health”.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement read.

“We hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The cause of death has not been given.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” HBO said in a statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud had minor acting credits in two films, North Hollywood and The Line. He had also appeared in music videos for artists including Becky G, Karol G and Juice WRLD.

But his career really took off after he won the part of Fez, a high school drug dealer in Euphoria.

The role turned Cloud into a breakout star, according to the Hollywood Reporter, and his character was expanded in the second season.

According to a 2019 interview with GQ, Cloud had no real aspirations to become a star, or even an actor.

He used to work at a chicken and waffle joint, according to the magazine, and one day was unexpectedly stopped by an agent from a casting company.

“I was confused and I didn’t want to give her my phone number,” Cloud told GQ. “I thought it was a scam.”

After first airing in June 2019, Euphoria quickly became a hit and by 2022 was the most tweeted-about TV show of the decade in the US.

The main character, played by Zendaya, is a 17-year-old who struggles with drug abuse, seen on screen taking the deadly opioid fentanyl and injecting morphine.

In 2022, Cloud defended accusations during an interview with TMZ that the show glorified drug use.

His Euphoria co-star, Javon “Wanna” Walton, known in the show as Cloud’s adoptive brother, Ashtray, wrote on Instagram about Cloud’s death: “Rest easy brother.”

On X, formerly known as Twitter, California congresswoman Barbara Lee lamented the loss of “Oakland’s own”.

“His immense talent touched the lives of countless people. His work & legacy will forever live on and make Oakland proud,” she posted.