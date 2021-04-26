The family of a man who was allegedly manhandled in custody till he died and allegedly buried secretly by some police officers has called for the arrest of the officers involved in the act.

The deceased, Abu Bukari Gbaharah, was reported to have smashed the windscreen of a car belonging to the Manager of Nkoranman Rural bank.

He was arrested and sent to the Seikwa police station where it is alleged he was handcuffed to a pillar.

His health allegedly deteriorated and he died in the custody of the police.

The officers, with the help of others, are alleged to have secretly buried him but later exhumed him when rumours went round according to reports.

The said officers have since been interdicted on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

And, although the family has commended the IGP, James Oppong Buannuh as well as the Bono Regional Police Commander for interdicting the officers, they insist arresting them will resonate well with the family.

Speaking to JoyNews during the one-week remembrance service, the deceased’s senior brother, Haruna Bukari Gbaharah, has appealed to the police to take steps and release the body to the family.