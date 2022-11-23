Family of a nursing mother killed by stray bullet from a military shooting at Manso-Datano in the Ashanti region is asking the government to institute measures to end security agents killing unarmed civilians in the country.

The nursing mother was reportedly killed by a stray bullet after military men fired warning shots at the centre of the town.

Her baby also sustained a gunshot wound to the left palm.

Family of the deceased say recent shooting of unarmed civilians during clashes have become one too many and must stop.

Military officer’s stray bullet kills nursing mother at Manso-Datano