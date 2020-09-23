The Head and Council of Elders of the family of the late Imam of Wa have finally accepted Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s GH¢20,000.00 funeral donation they turned down earlier.

The family of the deceased said the money came in at a time when its intended purpose had already been served.

The family also raised concerns over the failure of the Vice President to attend any of the funeral rites of the deceased, though he paid a visit to Wa in September.

However, the two parties have smoked the peace pipe in a mediation and reconciliation process led by the New Patriotic Party Upper West Regional Chairman, Dr S.B. Kangberee.

A new release from the Head and Council of Elders of the late Imam’s family dated September 22, announced the new development.

