The Wa Traditional Council has apologised to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after an offer from him was turned down.

The Head and Council of Elders of the family of the late Imam of Wa turned down a GH¢20,000.00 funeral donation from Dr Bawumia.

The family of the deceased said the money came in at a time when its intended purpose had already been served.

The family also raised concerns over the failure of the Vice President to attend any of the funeral rites of the deceased, though he paid a visit to Wa in September.

READ MORE:

However, the Traditional Council, describing the act as unfortunate, noted it was alien to the customs and traditions of the people of Wala.

In a press statement, the Council pointed out that it is, therefore, important to render an unqualified apology over the act.

Read the statement below: