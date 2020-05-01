The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of five members of a family.

They were all reportedly found dead in their apartment located in City Estate Layout, Amokpo-Nike near Enugu on Wednesday morning, April 29.

A statement from the state police command spokesperson, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, says the sixth member of the family, a boy, was found unconscious and had been rushed to a hospital.

“The command’s knowledge of the unfortunate development followed a complaint received on April 29 at about 2.00 p.m. at Unity Police Station of a sudden and unnatural death of a family of six at City Estate Layout, Amokpo-Nike, Enugu.

“The operatives of the station, led by its Divisional Police Officer, SP Siga Malgwi, immediately moved to the location where they saw them lying lifeless in a room,” the statement read.

“The building was cordoned off, while Enugu East Local Government Health Authorities were contacted for examination and evacuation of the bodies.

“However, in the course of disinfecting the building before the evacuation, the only son of the family, Arinze Onyekwe, was found to be in coma.

“Arinze was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is said to be recovering. Other members of the family whose bodies have been evacuated to the hospital for medical autopsy included: Dominic Onyekwe, husband; Chinaza Onyekwe, wife, who is suspected to be pregnant; Chioma, Oluebube and Blessing their daughters.” he said.