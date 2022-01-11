The final funeral rites of former Transport Minister, Dzifa Attivor, have been scheduled for February 17 to 20, 2022.

Preceding the burial, Mrs Attivor will be laid at the Forecourt of the State for filing past on Thursday, February 17.

She will again be laid on Friday, February 18 in the Shalom Chapel at Abutia Teti in the Volta Region.

A burial service will then be held on February 19 in her honour at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Abutia, followed immediately by a private interment.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, February 20, at the Evangelical Presby Church and Shalmom Chapel.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart passed on on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, aged 65.

Family sources said she passed on at the University of Ghana Medical Centre after a short illness.

As a Transport Minister, she served under the erstwhile Mahama administration but resigned in December 2015, due to controversy surrounding a contract for re-branding of the Metro Mass Busses.

She was survived by three children.

Read the full details of the funeral below: