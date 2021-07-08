It was a dream come true for Highlife artiste Fameye when he met his role model and Nigerian superstar, Wizkid.

Their meeting follows years of enjoying each other’s music in the dark, but it took Wizkid reaching out to Fameye on social media for the duo to establish a bromance.

Fameye caught the attention of Wizkid after he took to social media to jubilate for being one of the 957 lucky persons the Grammy Award winner follows.

To increase his excitement even more, Wizkid had a private conversation with Fameye and the content has now been exposed; they were planning for a collaboration.

A latest video Fameye posted captured the moment he was invited to Wizkid’s home in Ghana where they had a fun time.

This was made possible by colleagues R2Bees, who were also present at that time.

Wizkid expressed his love for the Praise hitmaker by singing his latest song word for word, while the latter stared in awe.

RELATED

Watch video below: